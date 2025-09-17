Warwick wins public vote for 'best place to live' in Warwickshire - Leamington claims second place
Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has returned with its annual Top 300 Places to Live series, which assesses 30 different counties and regions across the UK.
Experts considered many different factors such as schools, culture and shops to create a list of the top 10 places to live by region.
Members of the public were also able to cast votes.
In the Warwickshire section, Warwick came out in the top spot followed by Leamington in second place and Stratford in third.
On the website explaining why Warwick was ranked at the top of the list, it said: “Well, one of the UK’s best historic monuments, Warwick Castle, for a start.
"It has two top UK independent single-sex schools, boating on the river, leafy parks and is really close to Leamington Spa (10 mins), Stratford-upon-Avon (20 mins) and Coventry (10-15 mins).
"The RSC at Stratford, universities in Coventry and bustling nightlife of Brum lie on your doorstep. It’s a great location in the heart of the country for everyone from city commuters to families, gaming artists, culture vultures and academics.”
Overall, across the UK, Dursley in Gloucestershire was crowned the Best of the Best 2025 by Muddy Stiletto readers.
Here’s the top 10 places to live in Warwickshire:
- Warwick
- Leamington
- Stratford
- Ilmington
- Henley in Arden
- Kenilworth
- Newbold on Avon
- Alcester
- Long Itchington
- Ettington
In the top 10 places to live in the West Midlands category, Balsall Common was ranked at number six.
To see the full Top 300 Places to Live go to the Muddy Stilettos website at: https://muddystilettos.co.uk/best-places-to-live/