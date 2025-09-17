Warwick wins public vote for 'best place to live' in Warwickshire - Leamington claims second place

Warwick has been named the best place to live within Warwickshire. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Warwick has been named as the best place to live in Warwickshire according to a public vote – with Leamington in second place.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has returned with its annual Top 300 Places to Live series, which assesses 30 different counties and regions across the UK.

Experts considered many different factors such as schools, culture and shops to create a list of the top 10 places to live by region.

Members of the public were also able to cast votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Warwickshire section, Warwick came out in the top spot followed by Leamington in second place and Stratford in third.

On the website explaining why Warwick was ranked at the top of the list, it said: “Well, one of the UK’s best historic monuments, Warwick Castle, for a start.

"It has two top UK independent single-sex schools, boating on the river, leafy parks and is really close to Leamington Spa (10 mins), Stratford-upon-Avon (20 mins) and Coventry (10-15 mins).

"The RSC at Stratford, universities in Coventry and bustling nightlife of Brum lie on your doorstep. It’s a great location in the heart of the country for everyone from city commuters to families, gaming artists, culture vultures and academics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, across the UK, Dursley in Gloucestershire was crowned the Best of the Best 2025 by Muddy Stiletto readers.

Here’s the top 10 places to live in Warwickshire:

Warwick Leamington Stratford Ilmington Henley in Arden Kenilworth Newbold on Avon Alcester Long Itchington Ettington

In the top 10 places to live in the West Midlands category, Balsall Common was ranked at number six.

To see the full Top 300 Places to Live go to the Muddy Stilettos website at: https://muddystilettos.co.uk/best-places-to-live/