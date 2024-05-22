Historic pub near Kenilworth - said to be the place where famous song was written - announces closure
The Tipperary Inn in Meer End Road in Balsall Common dates back to the 1800s, when it was known as ‘ Ye Olde Plough Inn’/ ‘The Plough’.
According to the Tipperary website, the pub is also said to have been the writing place of Jack Judge and Harry Williams, after the two met at the start of the 20th century.
The pair were to said to have written the song 'It's a Long way to Tipperary' there.
The closure was announced on the pub’s website by the pub directors Angelo and Vlad.
In their message they also thanked the community for its support over the years.
They said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of Tipperary Inn. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to navigate the challenges brought on by the current economic climate.
“We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your patronage and support over the years.
"It has been a privilege to serve you, and we are truly grateful for the memories we have shared together.
“While this chapter may be coming to a close, we will always cherish the relationships we have formed with our customers and the community.
"Thank you for being a part of the Tipperary family.”
The Tipperary is also one of five pubs being featured currently in Balsall Common library's history exhibition, which will run until May 31.