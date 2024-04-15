Historic walled garden in Warwick looking for solutions after being flooded since January

The team at a historic walled garden in Warwick are looking for solutions after the site has been flooded since January.Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden is located behind Hintons Nursery on Coventry Road and the site was once the kitchen garden for the Guy’s Cliffe estate.It was restored 10 years ago and is run entirely by volunteers. Photo supplied

The team at a historic walled garden in Warwick are looking for solutions after the site has been flooded since January.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden is located behind Hintons Nursery on Coventry Road and the site was once the kitchen garden for the Guy’s Cliffe estate.

It was restored 10 years ago and is run entirely by volunteers.

Along with opening the site to visitors, the volunteers grow a range of vegetables that are donated to various good causes.

However, the wet weather this year has hampered the usual work of volunteers as the site has been flooded for months.

A spokesperson from the Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden volunteers team said: “In the heavy winter rains, the garden has flooded before, but this year it has been much worse.

“It started on January 1 and has remained underwater since then.

“The water has receded a little allowing access to some of the beds, but the entire right-hand side is still under water making planting out the thousands of seedlings for this year’s produce impossible.

“Wellington boots are as important as trowels for the volunteers and a pair of ducks have made the site their home while there is frogspawn - instead of the vegetables- in the beds.

“Options to try and remove the water are being explored.

“The Trust is working with the council and the fire brigade to find short and long-term solutions, but it's not easy.”