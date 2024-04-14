Property Focus: Fancy owning a piece of Warwick's history? Former home of master glass maker is now up for sale

The former home of master glass maker in Warwick is now up for sale.

The six-bed property in Priory Road has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000 with estate agents ehB.

The Grade II Listed building is a part of the town’s history – being the base for William Holland’s glasswork business.

William Holland was a 19th century master maker of stained glass and in 1847, he purchased then demolished two houses on Priory Road.

He commissioned the building of his family residence at 3 Priory Road and adjoining workshops.

William won medals for his stained glass work and decorative furniture and examples of his work can be found in St Mary’s Church in Warwick and in All Saints’ Church in Leamington.

Earlier in April Warwick Town Council worked with local stained glass enthusiast and researcher, Lynne Hampson, to create and install a blue plaque to commemorate William’s life and work.

The property is set across four levels – with one being a cellar. The ground floor features a kitchen as well as several reception rooms.

The first and second floors feature the bedrooms – with some having ensuites.

On the second floor there is a small kitchette area on the landing.

Outside there are two private courtyard gardens and a private gated carpark with three spaces.

For more information contact ehB on: 01926 881144

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146741861

1 . Priory Road, Warwick The front of the property with the newly installed blue plaque to the left of the front door. Photo: ehB

2 . Priory Road, Warwick One of the reception rooms. Photo: ehB

3 . Priory Road, Warwick The stairwell. Photo: ehB