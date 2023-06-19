Money from the event will go towards the garden.

The team at a historic garden in Warwick will be hosting a photography event on site this weekend.

On Saturday (June 24) budding photographers can take part in a workshop at Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden off Coventry Road.

The Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden team will be hosting a photography event this weekend. Photo by Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden

It will be led by an industry professional and the workshop will cover the basic principles of photography and how to implement them using a mobile phone or small digital camera.

There will be the chance for people to take and review photos, share tips, get feedback and meet like- minded people.

The Walled Garden was originally part of the kitchen garden for Guy’s Cliffe House from at least the 1770s to the late 1940s.

From the mid 1980s it became totally overgrown until restoration began in 2014 with support from Hintons Nursery staff and 30 dedicated volunteers.

Since then, the volunteers have contributed many thousands of hours of work to restore and develop the garden which hosts a vibrant annual show of flowers and fruit trees with extensive vegetable growing area.

Booking is essential for the workshop and can be done by emailing: [email protected]

When emailing people are being asked to put ‘Photography Workshop’ in the subject heading.

The emails should also include if people consider themselves a beginner or intermediate and can state what camera is intended to be used.

There will be a £10 fee payable on the day – with all proceeds will go to the Garden and refreshments will be available.

Another volunteer open day is also due to be held on July 1.