The former Frankie and Benny’s site has been vacant for years.

KFC and Five Guys look set to open at a retail park between Leamington and Warwick.

Plans to demolish the former Frankie and Benny’s at the Leamington Shopping Park to replace it with two fast food units have been given the green light.

The former Frankie and Benny's site at the Leamington Shopping Park. Photo by Google Street View

After being empty for years, the old restaurant looks set to be replaced with the two chains.

The plans were first submitted in 2021 and it has taken until May 2023 for the plans to get signed off by Warwick District Council.

KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016. Since then it was turned into a retail unit.

In 2018, Frankie and Benny’s closed its site on the shopping park – which had also has a fire on site the same year.

When work to clear the site took place, speculation mounted as to whether KFC was returning as there were several job adverts for a KFC located at the site but at the time nothing happened.

In the plans, both fast-food chains would have a drive-thru, which for Five Guys would be one of the first few in the UK – with only three others currently up and running.

The drive-thrus are also anticipated to be 24-hour

According to the plane. each site is also anticipated to provide up to 30 jobs.