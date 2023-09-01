Historic Warwick garden inviting budding artists to join its creative event this month

Places must be booked in advance.

A historic garden in Warwick is inviting budding artists to join its creative event later this month.

‘Art in the Garden’ will be taking place at Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden off Coventry Road and it is chance for beginners or experienced artists to go along and paint, draw or sketch under the tuition of the garden’s ‘Artist in Residence’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A historic garden in Warwick is inviting budding artists to join its creative event later this month. Photo by Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will take place on September 23 from 10am to 1pm. Anyone attending will need to bring their own art supplies.

Booking is essential for the event as numbers are limited.

To book a place email: [email protected] and put ‘Art in the Garden’ in the subject heading and state whether you consider yourself a beginner or intermediate.

There will be a £10 fee payable on the day (cash only) and all proceeds raised will go to the Garden.

Light refreshments will also be included.