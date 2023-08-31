Register
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Warwickshire's Myton Hospices bringing back swimming fundraiser this autumn

Participants can choose one of the virtual distances provided by the charity, enter as a team or choose a distance of their own.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

Warwickshire’s Myton Hospices will be bringing back its swimming challenge this autumn.

Read More
Warwick's Myton Hospice relaunches respite beds for the first time since Covid-1...

The virtual ‘Swim for Myton’ event takes place from September 1 to December 1, where participants can choose to swim one of four distances, a team challenge, or pick their own distance.

The Swim for Myton fundraiser will be returning this autumn. Photo suppliedThe Swim for Myton fundraiser will be returning this autumn. Photo supplied
The Swim for Myton fundraiser will be returning this autumn. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The fundraising event will be raising money for the charity, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

Virtual distance provided by the charity include:

~ Draycote Water – 8KM = 320 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 24.5 lengths a week)

~ Windermere – 16KM = 640 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 49 lengths a week)

~ The Channel – 34KM = 1360 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 104.3 lengths a week)

~ The Leam – 53KM = 2120 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 163.1 lengths a week)

~ Thames Team Challenge – 346KM = 13,840 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 1,064 lengths a week)

Once people have signed up they can join Myton’s Swim for Myton Facebook group to share experiences, progress, photos and ask questions.

Participants can also download and track their progress on a Tracker Chart and once they have completed their challenge, they should send the Myton team a photo of the tracker and they will send out a certificate and medal.

Entry into the fundraiser costs £5.

For more information and sign up go to: www.mytonhospice.org/swim

Related topics:Myton HospicesWarwickshireParticipants