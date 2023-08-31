Warwickshire's Myton Hospices bringing back swimming fundraiser this autumn

Participants can choose one of the virtual distances provided by the charity, enter as a team or choose a distance of their own.

Warwickshire’s Myton Hospices will be bringing back its swimming challenge this autumn.

The virtual ‘Swim for Myton’ event takes place from September 1 to December 1, where participants can choose to swim one of four distances, a team challenge, or pick their own distance.

Photo supplied

The fundraising event will be raising money for the charity, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

Virtual distance provided by the charity include:

~ Draycote Water – 8KM = 320 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 24.5 lengths a week)

~ Windermere – 16KM = 640 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 49 lengths a week)

~ The Channel – 34KM = 1360 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 104.3 lengths a week)

~ The Leam – 53KM = 2120 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 163.1 lengths a week)

~ Thames Team Challenge – 346KM = 13,840 lengths of a 25m pool (average of 1,064 lengths a week)

Once people have signed up they can join Myton’s Swim for Myton Facebook group to share experiences, progress, photos and ask questions.

Participants can also download and track their progress on a Tracker Chart and once they have completed their challenge, they should send the Myton team a photo of the tracker and they will send out a certificate and medal.

Entry into the fundraiser costs £5.