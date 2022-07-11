Historic Warwick garden to welcome visitors as part of the National Garden Scheme charity open day

Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden will be open for the National Garden Scheme charity open day later this month. Photo by Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden. Photo supplied

One of Warwick’s historical gardens will be open to the public later this month as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, which is a Grade II Listed garden, was originally part of the kitchen garden for the historic Guy’s Cliffe House on the north side of Warwick and dates from the mid-1700s.

Clearance and restoration work on the site started in January 2014, with the aim of restoring the walls and glasshouses and returning the site to a working Georgian/Victorian kitchen garden for the benefit of the community.

Eight years into the project, and the garden continues to flourish with the help of local volunteers who look forward to welcoming visitors at the garden’s annual National Garden Scheme open day on Saturday, July 23.

The charity open day is the only occasion throughout the year when there is a charge to visit the historic gardens.

Adult’s pay £3.50 (children can enter for free), with all proceeds going to the National Garden Scheme’s chosen beneficiaries, including MacMillan Cancer Support and the Carers Trust.

There will also be refreshments available to purchase, along with the opportunity to buy some of the garden's seasonal produce.

The garden will be open from 10am to 3.30pm and dogs are also welcome. The gardens are also wheelchair accessible.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden is located off Coventry Road behind Hinton’s Nursery.

