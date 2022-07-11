Meet the Warwick 'town ambassadors' joining the visitor information team - who will be donning a new uniform this year

The Warwick town ambassadors for 2022. From left to right: Steve Garrison, Chris Shaw, Charlotte Booth, Jess Palmer and Grace Offer. Lesley Langdon is also in the team but is not pictured. Photo supplied

Six ‘town ambassadors’ have joined the team at Warwick Town Council for the summer holidays to help promote attractions and businesses in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s ambassadors are; Steve Garrison – returning for a third year, Chris Shaw – an Unlocking Warwick volunteer, Charlotte Booth and Jess Palmer – who are Warwick residents off to university in September, Grace Offer – returning for her second year, who is home for the holidays from university and Lesley Langdon – who is returning from last year.

In previous years the ambassadors donned orange shirts but this year they have a new uniform in purple and silver.

The town ambassadors have recently been out to the attractions in the town and manned the Visit Warwick stall at the Thai Festival over the last few days.

Over the course of the summer, they will help to promote events, distribute leaflets, have a regular stall at the Saturday market and work with all the businesses in the town.

They will also be on hand to assist visitors to Warwick throughout the Commonwealth Games.

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre said: “It is great to have the town ambassadors on board again this year.

"We are predicting a busy summer with all the events and festivals going on in the town and of course the commonwealth games.