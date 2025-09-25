Historic Warwick pub named 'Pub of the Year' at national awards for its work in the community

The Black Pug pub in Warwick has been named Star Pubs’ Pub of the Year at the industry-wide Great British Pub Awards. Left to right shows: Yiannis Markou, Andrew Manning, Alex Crowther, Dave Casson, Alice Huxtable and Ash Woodbine. Photo by Star Pubs.

An historic pub in Warwick which dates back to the 1600s has been named ‘Pub of the Year’ at a national awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Pug in Coten End, and its husband and wife team Matt and Alex Crowther, were selected from 2,400 pubs around the country to be Star Pubs’ ‘Pub of the Year’ in the 2025 Great British Pub Awards in recognition of the contribution it makes to the community.

The pair were presented with their award at a ceremony in Leeds on Wednesday September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Pug in Warwick. Photo by Star Pubs/Martin Humby

Matt said: “It’s fantastic news – we can’t quite believe it.

"We’re thrilled to be recognised; it’s tribute to our brilliant staff and regulars who’ve backed us every step of the way.”

In June, The Black Pug also won the Recognition Award from Star Pubs.

Matt and Leamington born-and-bred Alex took over The Black Pug – then called The Millwright Arms – in 2019 when it was rundown and little used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Pug licensee Matt Crowther. Photo by Star Pubs/Martin Humby

Since then, the duo have invested £140,000 and worked to transform it into a family and dog friendly pub – and also renamed the pub The Black Pug after their pug Captain.

It now employs a team of up to 40 people during the summer months led by manager Alice Huxtable.

Formerly the parish poorhouse, the Grade II listed building became a pub in 1880.

The Crowthers have retained the pub’s character – including the old beams, snugs and log burner – whilst upgrading it throughout and creating a beer garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The now pub also provides meals and drinks for dogs, a meeting place for community groups and hosts events.

The pub is also part of an annual pub walk –The Pug Crawl – that has donated more than £2,000 to one of the UK’s leading loneliness charities Marmalade Trust and supports the Crowther’s Pug Stock festival in Leamington, which has raised funds for Warwickshire childhood cancer support charity Shine a Light since 2020.

Lawson Mounstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director, said: “This is an outstanding achievement and an accolade to Matt and Alex. They never rest on their laurels and are always looking for new ways to serve the community and delight their customers.

"The Black Pug is a superb local and an inspirational example of the important role that pubs continue to play in society today.”

Ed Bedington, editor of the Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, added: “Matt and Alex have turned The Black Pug into an institution for the people of Warwick and Leamington, developing a pub that embraces its heritage while creating a cutting-edge modern offer, all capped off by a beer garden to die for.”

Matt and Alex are founders of The Beer and Coffee company based in Leamington which includes: The Royal Pug, The Fat Pug and The Micro Pug in Leamington, The Black Pug in Warwick and The Lost Pug at Burton Dassett.