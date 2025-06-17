Historic Warwick pub receives prestigious award - and is shortlisted for another one

A historic pub in Warwick that dates back to the 1600s has received a prestigious award – and has been shortlisted for another one.

The Black Pug in Coten End has been selected from 2,400 pubs around the country to receive the Recognition Award from Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

The award recognises the pub’s contribution to the community.

The Black Pug in Warwick has won an award. Left to right shows manager Alice Huxtable and Licensees Matt and Alex Crowther. Photo by Star Pubs/Martin Humby

It has also been shortlisted as a finalist for a Star Award in the Great British Pub Awards, which will take place in September.

The husband and wife team Matt and Alex Crowther – who have five pug named pubs in Warwickshire – were presented with their award by Star Pubs regional operations director Paul Linton.

Matt and Leamington born-and-bred Alex took over The Black Pug – then called The Millwright Arms – in 2019 when it was rundown and little used.

Since then, the duo have invested £140,000 and worked to transform it into a family and dog friendly pub – and also renamed the pub The Black Pug after their pug Captain.

The Black Pug in Warwick. Photo by Star Pubs/Martin Humby

It now employs a team of up to 40 people during the summer months led by manager Alice Huxtable.

Formerly the parish poorhouse, the Grade II listed building became a pub in 1880.

The Crowthers have retained the pub’s character – including the old beams, snugs and log burner – whilst upgrading it throughout and creating a beer garden.

The now pub also provides meals and drinks for dogs, a meeting place for community groups and hosts events.

Black Pug licensee Matt Crowther with Star Pubs regional operations director Paul Linton. Photo by Star Pubs/Martin Humby

The pub is also part of an annual pub walk –The Pug Crawl – that has donated more than £2,000 to one of the UK’s leading loneliness charities Marmalade Trust and supports the Crowther’s Pug Stock festival in Leamington, which has raised funds for Warwickshire childhood cancer support charity Shine a Light since 2020.

Matt said: “We’re honoured to receive this award. We couldn’t have done it without our fantastic team – who go out of their way to make people feel at home – or the backing of residents.

"They have supported The Black Pug every step of the way and through all the challenges the pub industry has faced over the last five years. We’re very grateful.”

Paul Linton, Star Pubs regional operations director, added: “This award could not be more well deserved.

"It speaks volumes about the impact of The Black Pug as a community hub that is an asset to Warwick with something for everyone.

"It is also a tribute to Matt and Alex. It is thanks to their hard work, passion and commitment that The Black Pug is back on the map and thriving again.”