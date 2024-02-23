Historic Warwickshire art gallery to open new sculpture park and  exhibitions for its 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic Warwickshire art gallery Compton Verney will open a new sculpture trail and new exhibitions to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its opening in March.

Sculpture in the Park, Landscape and Imagination: From Gardens to Land Art, A Spirit Inside, The Taotie, Reunited: The Lamentation Altarpiece will be open from March 19 and 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibitions champion the work of female artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Louise Bourgeois, Paula Rego, Dora Carrington and more.

A collage of photos for the exhibitions and sculpture trail opening at Compton Verney in March. Picture supplied.

The programme will also include a major solo show by Chila Kumari Singh Burman, alongside an exhibition exploring the fascinating history of portrait miniatures from the 16th to the 19th century.

Compton Verney’s collections will be explored in new ways, as artist-in-residence Gayle Chong Kwan unveils new work realised in the context of the 20/20 Project, inspired by the collection of ancient Chinese bronzes, and the panels of an exquisite 16th century altarpiece are reunited.

The new sculpture park will open in the grounds of Compton Verney, with works by eight contemporary artists drawn from around the world, including an important new commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grounds provide an impressive landscape for artists to showcase their work.

Laid out by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in 1768, the 120 acres feature oak, ash and lime trees, wildflower meadows, a lake, bridges and plenty of wildlife.