Historic Warwickshire art gallery to open new sculpture park and  exhibitions for its 20th anniversary

Compton Verney will open Sculpture in the Park, A Spirit Inside, The Taotie and Reunited: The Lamentation Altarpiece on March 19 and 21
By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT
Historic Warwickshire art gallery Compton Verney will open a new sculpture trail and new exhibitions to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its opening in March.

Sculpture in the Park, Landscape and Imagination: From Gardens to Land Art, A Spirit Inside, The Taotie, Reunited: The Lamentation Altarpiece will be open from March 19 and 21.

The exhibitions champion the work of female artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Louise Bourgeois, Paula Rego, Dora Carrington and more.

A collage of photos for the exhibitions and sculpture trail opening at Compton Verney in March. Picture supplied.A collage of photos for the exhibitions and sculpture trail opening at Compton Verney in March. Picture supplied.
A collage of photos for the exhibitions and sculpture trail opening at Compton Verney in March. Picture supplied.

The programme will also include a major solo show by Chila Kumari Singh Burman, alongside an exhibition exploring the fascinating history of portrait miniatures from the 16th to the 19th century.

Compton Verney’s collections will be explored in new ways, as artist-in-residence Gayle Chong Kwan unveils new work realised in the context of the 20/20 Project, inspired by the collection of ancient Chinese bronzes, and the panels of an exquisite 16th century altarpiece are reunited.

The new sculpture park will open in the grounds of Compton Verney, with works by eight contemporary artists drawn from around the world, including an important new commission.

The grounds provide an impressive landscape for artists to showcase their work.

Laid out by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in 1768, the 120 acres feature oak, ash and lime trees, wildflower meadows, a lake, bridges and plenty of wildlife.

The grouping of the sculptures is inspired by the history and setting yet will also challenge the idea of the 18th century landscape design as a form of ‘utopia’.

https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/

