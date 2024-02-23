May the Force be with him, always: A tribute to a Star Wars super fan from Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Star Wars super fan from Leamington, who acquired one of the biggest collections in the country of memorabilia for the beloved sci-fi franchise. has died.

Craig Spivey, 53, was a creative director by trade and he put these talents to good use when pursuing his passion outside of his working life.

He was one of the hosts of the Generation Skywalker fan podcast and heavily involved in the return of the modern Star Wars Helix products.

A family man, Craig had three sons – Wilf, Ted and Lachy.

His wife, Kimberely, has posted a heartfelt tribute to him on his Facebook page in which she quotes the iconic character Yoda by saying: “Death is a natural part of life.

"Rejoice for those around you who transform into the force.”

Craig, pictured with legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill (aka Luke Skywalker) at a convention in 2015.

Craig was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Speaking, later, about that time he said: “I had a choice: to not let the disease define me or to be just another internet cancer guy.

“I chose the former – just a guy that happened to have a disease.”

Kimberley said: “I am choosing to believe that he’s now at one with The Force or equally, that he’s already started the rebrand of heaven.

"Either way, I’m glad he’s no longer in pain.

"Craig has done so much since his diagnosis.

"I’m in awe of his strength and positivity in the face of such a difficult battle.

"As I said at my wedding speech at our Vegas elopement in front of Elvis: ‘Craig you find the beauty in everything, even when going through the darkest times you find the smallest shimmer of light’.

“I’m going to focus on that quote because I think that’s what Craig would have wanted.”