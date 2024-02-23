Talk about the life of remarkable teacher and suffragette with links to the county will be held in Warwick

Cicely Lucas. Image courtesy of the family of Cicely Lucas

A talk focusing on the life of a teacher and suffragette with many links to the county is due to be held at the Warwickshire County Record Office in Warwick.

The event will be held in March at the office near Priory Park in Cape Road.

The illustrated talk about the life of Cicely Lucas will be led by Christine Cluley.

Cicely and her husband were both teachers – with the pair taking head teacher roles over the years.

They moved around a lot – including abroad – before coming back to the Midlands and Warwickshire area.

They also moved to Claverdon after her husband became headmaster of Claverdon Primary School.

Speaking about Cicely, a spokesperson from the Warwickshire County Record Office, said: “This is the story of a remarkable woman, Cicely Lucas, who faced many challenges in her life but with extraordinary courage and determination overcame a troubled childhood, stood up for women’s rights, and achieved her ambition to be a teacher who could make a real difference to her pupils’ lives.

“She was outspoken, a woman of strong principles and opinions, sometimes overpowering in her manner and often admired rather than liked, but she inspired love and respect from her students and was well regarded in her local community.”

The talk will look at Cicely’s life, including her teaching background as well as some of her personal life.