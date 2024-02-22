Register
Warwick pensioner, 73, gears up to abseil Coventry Cathedral - for the third time!

She will be doing it for a cause close to her heart
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
A 73-year-old from Warwick is gearing up to abseil down Coventry Cathedral for a cause close to her heart.

Margaret Logan, a resident at Housing 21’s Extra Care scheme Rohan Gardens in Warwick, is no stranger to scaling the monument – having completed the challenge twice already.

Shantell Driscoll, regional extra care manager and Margaret Logan, who will be abseiling down Coventry Cathedral to help raise money for charity. Photo suppliedShantell Driscoll, regional extra care manager and Margaret Logan, who will be abseiling down Coventry Cathedral to help raise money for charity. Photo supplied
On her third descent down the 90-metre-tall cathedral, Margaret will be joined by the organisation’s regional extra care manager, Shantell Driscoll.

They are taking on the challenge on March 16 to help raise funds for The Myton Hospices, which has sites in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

The pair will be joining others taking part in the fundraising event, which has been organised by the charity.

Over the years, the charity has supported the housing scheme and its residents, including Margaret’s friends, as well as and other Housing 21 schemes in the nearby area.

Margaret said: "I'm looking forward to doing it again with Shantelle to raise money for Myton Hospice, a great cause that is local to many Housing 21 schemes.”

Shantelle added: “Margaret asked me if I would do this with her to raise money, and me being me said yes, even though I have a fear of heights.

"It’s for a good cause and I couldn’t have her doing it by herself.”

Margaret and Shantelle have set up an online fundraising page and so far they have raised more than £200.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/shantelle-driscoll-1705239905931

For more information about Myton Hospices’ abseiling event go to: https://www.mytonhospice.org/our-events/event/coventry-cathedral-abseil-2024/

