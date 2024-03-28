Historic windmill near Kenilworth welcoming visitors this Easter weekend
A historic windmill near Kenilworth will be opening to the public this weekend - with Morris Dancers and crafts.
The open day for the Grade II listed Berkswell Windmill will take place on Easter Monday (April 1) from 12noon to 4pm.
The Tower Mill is in full working order and grinds corn to make flour. It is one of the few remaining Mills in the world, which is complete with all original internal machinery.
It was built in 1826 and is on the site of a much older wooden Post Mill.
Visitors will be able to go on guided tour of the windmill and see the gardens with spring flowers such as daffodils, tulips, and magnolias.
Morris Dancers will also be performing and will be encouraging audience participation.
The Coventry Spinners and Weavers will be demonstrating their crafts – spinning sheep's wool and dog fur into yarn, ready for weaving into fabrics.
Refreshments as well as cream teas will also be available as well as a small range of play equipment for those aged under five.
Entrance costs £5 for adults, £1 for those under 16 and free for those under 12.
The fee, which should be paid by cash, also includes a guided tour.
Organisers say dogs are not permitted on the site unless they are guide or hearing dogs.
As well as hosting the open day, the organisers are also looking to increase recruit more volunteers. Anyone interested should ask for more information when visiting.