Significant milestone in creation of new country park on the outskirts of Leamington

A significant milestone has been reached in the creation of a new country park on the outskirts of Leamington.

The land transfer has been completed from developer AC Lloyd to Warwick District Council as part of the development of the 49-hectare (121-acre) Tachbrook Country Park, for which planning permission was granted in November 2022.

This is one of the final stages in a complex legal process to secure agreements with adjacent developers, landowners, and utility providers to allow the creation of the new public open space to get underway.

The site where the new Tachbrook Country Park will be located. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.

The site is located within easy reach of new housing developments and schools in Warwick, Whitnash and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, Councillor Will Roberts, said: “This parcel of land will make up a large area of the new county park.

"With the majority of the remaining land expected to come under our jurisdiction in the next few weeks, we are optimistic that we can now move forward with work to finalise the development designs ready for the procurement stage of the project.”

