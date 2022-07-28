Historical fantasy fiction author to hold book signing event at Leamington high street store

Historical fantasy fiction author Dr Justin Newland will hold a book signing event at a Leamington high street store next weekend.
Essex-born Justin, who has a doctorate in mathematics from Imperial College London and lives with his partner in Somerset in plain sight of the Mendip Hills, will sign copies of The Genes of Isis and his other works The Old Dragon’s Head, The Coronation and The Abdication at WHSmith in the Parade on Saturday August 6 from 10.30am.
The Genes of Isis is an epic fantasy and supernatural thriller set beneath Ancient Egyptian skies.
Featuring a young woman’s spiritual journey from maiden to mother and from apprentice to priestess, the novel speculates on the origins of our human genetic.
For more details about Justin and his novels visit http://www.justinnewland.com/