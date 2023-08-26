Historical venues across the Warwick district set to open their doors for Heritage Open Days

Among the historic venues taking part is the Lord Leycester in Warwick with visitors able to book a free tour around the site following its multi-million-pound renovation.

Once again dozens of buildings in the Warwick district, some of which are not normally accessible to the public will be opening their doors for Heritage Open Days.

This year’s event, which is part of England’s largest festival of history and culture runs from September 8 to 17, with more than 40 events, openings and tours taking place.

Pictured at the Lord Leycester, Master Heidi Meyer and Brethren with the Chairman of WDC Cllr Sidney Syson. Photo supplied

Opportunities this year include; visiting the oldest tennis club in the world, Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden and themed guided walks.

Many of the district’s churches will also be open with volunteers on hand to show visitors around.

Other local attractions including Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton, Hill Close Gardens and Bagot’s Castle will be offering free admission at limited times during the festival.

The Master of the Lord Leycester, Heidi Meyer said: “We are very happy to participate in Heritage Open Days – our improvement project helped by National Lottery Heritage funding is about making our architectural wonder more accessible to the public and this festival falls right in line with that firm commitment.”

Councillor Sidney Syson, Chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “The council is proud to support and coordinate the district’s annual Heritage Open Days Festival.

"This year there are more opportunities than ever for people to explore and find out more about our area’s deep-rooted history and culture and best of all it’s all for free.

“Once again we would like to extend our thanks to the large number of volunteers who have given up their time to organise the fantastic range of activities taking place, with their combined efforts making our district’s open days amongst the best and most extensive in the country.”

A guide listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from libraries and visitor information centres.