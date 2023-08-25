The fund can be used for nearly anything – from arranging weddings and birthday celebrations to home visits by the Santa Sleigh.

The Myton Hospices has launched a new fund to help patients and their loved ones experience special moments.

As well as providing palliative and end of life care, staff at the hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, enable patients and their loved ones to spend quality time together – and this includes helping them to create ‘Forever Memories’.

The Myton Hospices have launched a Forever Memories fund to help create special moments for their patients and their loved ones. Left to right show: Annamarie, Grants Officer at The Myton Hospcies, Trustee Angie and Trustee Jane at The Carl Lewis Foundation. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myton know those extra ‘special’ moments make such a huge difference to the lives of those they care for and create memories their loved ones.

With this in mind the charity has launched its Forever Memories Fun.

The Carl Lewis Foundation have been instrumental in the creation of the fund, with trustees Angie and Jane donating £1,000 to kick start it, and they have pledged more to come.

As regular supporters (and Myton volunteers) they approached Myton about how they could help patients and their loved ones to make the most difficult times that little bit more manageable, and said they were delighted when they shared the idea of the Forever Memories Fund with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to their continued support with the ongoing partnership between The Carl Lewis Foundation and The Myton Hospices, they will be able to make even more Forever Memories come true for their patients and their loved ones.

Trustees Angie and Jane said: “We know from personal experience how important it is for patients and their loved ones to spend time together making memories.

"The foundation is thrilled to be working in partnership with The Myton Hospices to launch the Forever Memories Fund, helping to make a difference to people going through such a difficult time.”

Patients and families will be able to use the Forever Memories fund from the moment they begin their journey at Myton – or at the end of their journey as a final wish.

From arranging weddings and birthday celebrations at their hospices, to home visits by the Santa Sleigh, and organising a reindeer visit to make an early Christmas wish come true, the hospice says it will ‘always go the extra mile’ to help make their patients’ wishes come true.