Travis Perkins staff help raise more than £7K with charity tournament in Warwick

The day included 64 eight minute matches leading up to two semi-finals and a final.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST

Staff at Travis Perkins have helped raise more than £7,000 for charity after hosting a tournament in Warwick.

More than 100 staff from across the business took part in a mixed netball tournament to raise money for the company’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Travis Perkins recently held a mixed netball tournament in Warwick that raised more than £7k for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo suppliedTravis Perkins recently held a mixed netball tournament in Warwick that raised more than £7k for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo supplied
Travis Perkins recently held a mixed netball tournament in Warwick that raised more than £7k for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo supplied

The event, which was organised by TP Hire category manager Annabel Hiatt, saw 12 teams play against each other in a series of matches at Kings High School in Warwick.

The day included 64 eight minute matches leading up to two semi-finals and then a final.

The winning team was the ‘Lets Get Pivotal’ team and the runners-up were the ‘Green and Goal Diggers’.

Annabel, who also captained the ‘Green and Goal Diggers’, said: “We’re so proud that so many people took the time out to support Macmillan.

"It was really important that it was a mixed netball tournament as we wanted to do something that reflects our values of diversity and inclusion at Travis Perkins.

"We want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and helped us to reach our goal and we think some new netball fans have been created too which is a bonus.”

Sharon Cottam, partnership manager for Travis Perkins at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We cannot thank Annabel and the team enough for organising such a brilliant event.

"It has taken months of planning, and we are delighted it was such a success. Everyone absolutely threw themselves into it, the team spirit on the day was fantastic.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/team/tphirenetballteams

