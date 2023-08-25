Travis Perkins staff help raise more than £7K with charity tournament in Warwick
Staff at Travis Perkins have helped raise more than £7,000 for charity after hosting a tournament in Warwick.
More than 100 staff from across the business took part in a mixed netball tournament to raise money for the company’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event, which was organised by TP Hire category manager Annabel Hiatt, saw 12 teams play against each other in a series of matches at Kings High School in Warwick.
The day included 64 eight minute matches leading up to two semi-finals and then a final.
The winning team was the ‘Lets Get Pivotal’ team and the runners-up were the ‘Green and Goal Diggers’.
Annabel, who also captained the ‘Green and Goal Diggers’, said: “We’re so proud that so many people took the time out to support Macmillan.
"It was really important that it was a mixed netball tournament as we wanted to do something that reflects our values of diversity and inclusion at Travis Perkins.
"We want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and helped us to reach our goal and we think some new netball fans have been created too which is a bonus.”
Sharon Cottam, partnership manager for Travis Perkins at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We cannot thank Annabel and the team enough for organising such a brilliant event.
"It has taken months of planning, and we are delighted it was such a success. Everyone absolutely threw themselves into it, the team spirit on the day was fantastic.
To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/team/tphirenetballteams