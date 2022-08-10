"History maker": Leamington boxing hero Lewis Williams set for glorious home town return after winning Gold at the Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington boxer Lewis Williams with his gold medal for winning the heavyweight division of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Leamington boxing hero Lewis Williams will bring the gold medal he won for Team England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games back to his home town next week.

And the 23-year-old heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, has already set his sights on more medal-winning glory at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Lewis confirmed his domination of his weight division at the Commonwealth Games by beating Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in the final of the tournament with a unanimous points decision on Sunday.

And he has paid tribute to those who came to cheer him along throughout the two-week event.

Lewis said: “It’s massive coming from a boxing town and to see the local crowd and get good support from everybody who has been able to come over to the venue and watch me fight.

"I did feel the pressure but I also added pressure to myself, which is to be expected, but all the hard work has now paid off with a gold medal.

"I’m now keen to get back in the gym and start prepping for my next fight.

Leamington boxer Lewis Williams celebrates winning the heavyweight division of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Paris Olympics here we come.”

Cleary’s and Lewis’s promotion team have organised an event to take place at Jephson Gardens in Leamington on Wednesday August 17 from 6pm to 9pm.

Cleary’s head coach Edwin Cleary said: "Lewis has everything in his arsenal to be something extremely special.



“The pressure he was under was massive

"His dad went into hospital a week before the event and after the quarter finals he thought he might have to have surgery on his right hand so he carried that injury through the rest of the tournament.

"Mentally he had to deal with so much.”

"We’ve always had good fighters and some great ones coming through the gym but us saying that and now us actually living that are different things.

"I’m not going to try to claim any credit though, we have a system at the gym which I learned from the great Brendan Ingle.

"It works but it’s always about how the boxer applies themself.