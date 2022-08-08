'What a great success': Reflections on the Commonwealth Games in Warwick and Leamington

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Warwick yesterday (Sunday) to see some of the world’s top cyclists battle it out in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Cycling Road Races (as we previously reported).

The races, hosted in partnership between Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council, started on Myton Road, outside Myton Fields, in Warwick, before taking in some of the area’s most famous historic landmarks and attractions and finishing back outside Myton fields.

Female cyclists completed seven laps of the 16km course, while the men completed ten laps.

The Men's Cycling Road Race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Warwick yesterday (Sunday August 7). Photo by Allan Jennings.

Cllr Andrew Day, the leader of Warwick District Council which hosted the races hosted in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, said: “The people of Warwick have turned out, young and old, to once again support world class cycling and have been treated with some superb road racing.

"What an exciting day we've had witnessing amazing performances, which will no doubt inspire the next generations of cycling champions.”

Medals in the Women’s race, which began at 8 am, were won by:

Gold Medal – Georgia Baker, Australia

The Men's Cycling Road Race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Warwick yesterday (Sunday August 7). Photo by Allan Jennings.

Silver Medal – Neah Evans, Scotland

Bronze Medal – Sarah Roy, Australia

Medals in the Men’s race, which began at 12:30 pm, were won by

Gold Medal – Aaron Gate, New Zealand

A large crowd gathered in Market Place in Warwick to watch the cycling road races on the big screen. Picture submitted.

Silver Medal – Daryl Impey, South Africa

Bronze Medal – Finn Crockett, Scotland

Throughout the Commnwealth Games, Victoria Park in Leamington was the venue for the lawn and para bowls competitions.

The Women's Cycling Road Race in Jury Street, Warwick, yesterday (Sunday August 7).

Cllr Day said: “The faces of our visitors beaming as they joined the events we've hosted across Warwick District, reflect not only the years of preparation, but the warm welcome given by hundreds of wonderful local volunteers. The engrossing Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competition at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa have been given a fitting finale with the Cycling Road Races in Warwick.

"It has been a joyful time to join our guests and wholeheartedly celebrate these friendly Games, sharing with all 54 nations visiting our extraordinary and beautiful corner of the Commonwealth."

The closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games takes place this evening (Monday August 8).

The Women's Cycling Road Race at East Gate in Warwick yesterday (Sunday August 7). Picture submitted.