Warwick in history books again as it hosts Road Races for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Warwick is in the history books again today (Sundat as it hosts the cycling road races for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The women’s race started at 8am with a crowd gatered at the start line in Myton Road and along the 16k route through and around the town.

The men’s race starts at 12.30pm today with the two groups of competitors having to complete seven and ten laps of the course repsectively.

The Women's Cycling Road Race in Warwick for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Footage from the start of the women’s race can be seen on the Leamington Courier Facebook page.

Several road closures are in place and there will be limited parking available across the town for most of the day.

The start and finish line area of the event is accesible for ticket holders only but there is plenty of places along the route for spectators to watch the elite cyclists in action for free.

