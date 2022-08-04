Warwick is hosting the road race for the Commonwealth Games this weekend - here's what you need to know

Warwick will be hosting the cycling road race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this weekend.

Top athletes will take to their bikes on Sunday (August 7) for a men’s and a women’s race, which goes in and around the town on a 16km route.

The Women’s Race, which starts at 8am, will see cyclists complete seven laps and the Men’s Race, which starts at 12.30pm, will see cyclists complete 10 laps.

There will be several road closures due to the event and Warwickshire County Council has also announced that there will be limited parking available across the town on the day.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The countdown to the Road Races in Warwick is here and it is wonderful to be welcoming the world to our county for a day of top-class sporting entertainment.

“I hope our residents will take the opportunity to be part of the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, by turning out to spectate the Road Races on August 7, or by visiting one of our Festival Sites, where there’s sure to be a fantastic atmosphere.

The cycling road race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be taking place in Warwick this weekend. Graphics supplied by Warwickshire County Council

“I’d encourage everyone to plan their journeys into Warwick accordingly and make sure they know where to park, where to spectate and to also familiarise themselves with the road closures, all of which are necessary to make this once in a lifetime event a reality.”

Here’s information about the route, road closures and spectator areas:

The Route

The race will start on Myton Road, outside Myton Fields, and will send cyclists over the River Avon towards Warwick town centre – sending them down Jury Street and onto Warwick High Street.

The course follows this road until cyclists will right turn onto Shakespeare Avenue and onto Hampton Road, opposite Warwick Race Course.

The cyclists then head out towards and through Hampton on the Hill.

From here the course they will then travel down Old Budbrooke Road, Church Lane and Ugly Bridge Road, before a right turn to join the Birmingham Road (A4177), with the cyclists heading back towards Warwick.

The route continues on Birmingham Road via Priory Road to Coten End, Emscote Road and Warwick New Road before turning into Princes Drive

Cyclists will stay on Princes Drive, passing Victoria Park, in Leamington, until a right turn at the roundabout onto Myton Road.

The final run into the finish is along Myton Road, coming past Warwick School and Myton Fields.

Where you can watch the race

~ The road races are held on public roads in and around Warwick and the majority of the course is free for spectators, and there is no need to have a ticket. But a ticket will be required to watch from or near the official start/finish area.

~ Apart from the start/finish area, spectators can watch the races from any point along the course, inside or outside the town centre.

~ The festival site will be running in Market Square in Warwick, which is free to attend.

Road closures

*Information correct according to Warwickshire County Council’s website*

During the road closure period, which will mainly be August 7, residents and businesses will not have access to the closed roads until the closures have been removed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained with marshalled pedestrian crossing points located along the course.

The following streets will be closed between 3am and 7pm* on Sunday 7 August (adjoining roads may also have restrictions in place).

~ Myton Road (A425) between Banbury Road (A425) and Myton Gardens - closed until 8pm on Monday, August 8.

Access to all residents and businesses on Myton Road will be maintained from Europa Way / Old Warwick Road Roundabout

~ Myton Road (A425)

~ Banbury Road (A425) between Gallows Hill and Castle Hill

~ St Nicholas Church Street

~ Castle Hill (A425) including Mill Street

~ Shakespeare Avenue

~ Henley Road (A4189) between West Street (A429) and B4463

~ Old School Lane

~ Hampton Road between A4189 and Old Budbrooke Road

~ Old Budbrooke Road between Hampton Road and Birmingham Road (A4177)

~ Birmingham Road (A425) between A46 and Theatre Street

~ North Rock (A425)

~ Northgate onto Priory Road

~ St John's (A429)

~ Coten End (A445)

~ Smith Street (A425)

~ The Butts (A452)

~ Jury Street, High Street, West Street (A429) between Castle Hill and St Lawrence

~ Stratford Road (A429) between Lawrence Avenue and Edgehill Drive

~ Church Lane

~ Ugly Bridge Road

~ Birmingham Road (A4177) between Hockley Road (B4439) and A46 Roundabout (Budbrooke)

~ A46 Northbound and Southbound off slip roads onto Birmingham Road (Budbrooke Roundabout) will be closed on August 7 from 12.01am to 7PM.

~ Emscote Road (A445)

~ Warwick New Road (B4099) between Emscote Road (A445) and Warwick Place.

~ Princes Drive (A452)

The following streets will be open with changed traffic conditions between 3am to 7pm

~ A46 at Budbrooke – A46 remains open but both slip roads will be closed.

~ Primrose Hill/Wedgnock Lane, Coventry Road, Greville Road (accessed off Coventry Road - A429) including adjoining roads – access to Hospital and Local Businesses/Residents only. No route through Road Race course to Birmingham Road (A425) or Emscote Road (A445) Exit North via A46 only.

~ Europa Way (A452) / Old Warwick Road (A425) Roundabout – access to Europa Way and Old Warwick Road will be maintained. No access to Myton Road or Princes Drive.

~ Hatton Park – access out of and into Hatton Park will be possible along the Birmingham Road towards the Hockley Road B4439.

Residents

~ Residents who live on the route should check where they can park for the duration of the race.

~ The council is recommending residents read the road closure information and park on streets off the course or in designated car parks from the day before the race.

~ Any vehicles parked on the course will be towed

For information about residential access go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/road-closures-1