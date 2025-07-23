Holiday theme for Art in the Park festival in Leamington this summer

Warwickshire's largest free festival Art in the Park will return to Leamington soon.

The theme for this year’s festival, which takes place on Jephson Gardens is Holiday to create “a vibrant, creative escape” for visitors to “immerse themselves in colour, music, culture, and imagination without stepping foot out of the town”.

The programme for the weekend is crammed with live performances, interactive installations, hands-on workshops and art on display and for sale.

Festival Director Kate Livingston said: “We always aim to keep this festival free and accessible.

“So no matter your financial situation, you can still be part of the experience.

"We need festivals like Art in the Park now more than ever.

"We can't wait to welcome both regular and first-time visitors.

"The 2025 edition promises moments that feel like magic — the kind you’d expect on a distant beach or bustling city adventure.

“And the community is at the heart of it all.

"You can currently get involved by having your own original craft displayed as part of the festival's community outreach.

"Make your own shells from recycled materials.

"Pick up your free craft pack from the Pump Rooms front desk.”

The event takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday August 2 and Sunday August 3.

The Organisers are also encouraging attendees to share their favourite festival memories and experiences on social media platforms.

They said: “We love seeing how Art in the Park has touched people’s lives.

"Tag us @artinthepark and use #ArtInThePark2025 to be part of the story.”