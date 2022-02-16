Homeless hounds looking for love in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - can you help?

3. Ragnar

Breed: Rottweiler Age: 4 Ragner has found himself at Dogs Trust after his owner sadly died. He is a sweet, sensitive boy who doesn’t like to be left home alone and he would prefer a quiet home, although he can live with children aged 16 and over as long as they give him space when he wants some down time. When he meets other dogs of a similar size his excitement sometimes gets the better of him so other dogs can find him a little bit too much, and he reacts to smaller dogs so he will need his new owners to be aware of this and be willing to help him carry on learning how to accept his smaller four-legged friends. Ragner has been through a lot of change recently but the team know he will be the perfect canine companion for his new family.