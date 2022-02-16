Homeless hounds looking for love in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - can you help?

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but there are many dogs still waiting for their perfect match at Dogs Trust Kenilworth.
From 13-year-old Rottweiler, Jay, to one-year-old Belgian Shepherd, Kiba, all the dogs have found themselves looking for love again, for a variety of reasons.
Emma-Jane Thomas, Dogs Trust Kenilworth Manager, said: “As everyone celebrated their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, we made sure our gorgeous dogs knew they were the centre of our world, but our wish is that they all find their very own special someone soon.
“Nothing can beat a home of your own and all of our dogs deserve to find the love of their lives, whatever day of the year it is.”
To find out more about all the dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth looking for a new home, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk
1. Jay
Breed: Rottweiler Age: 13 Jay is looking for a retirement home where she can rest her paws, but only after a short walk and the chance to meet up with doggie pals. She loves spending time with her human friends and adores having a fuss made of her. A tasty treat always gets her attention and the team say she has been enjoying food puzzles, and is very good at solving them! She can live with older children who will give her the respect she deserves given her grand old age.
2. Sasha
Breed: Labrador Cross Age: 4 Sasha was found as a stray, so Dogs Trust has very little information about her. To give her the best chance to find her paws in her new home, the team are looking for a patient family who will continue with Sasha’s training to keep her brain busy, and they will need to be active as she loves to head out on interesting walks. She would like to be the only dog in the home, at least until she is settled, and as the team don’t know the type of home she has lived in before, she will need a home without children. She is a lively youngster and will benefit from a secure garden to play and relax in with fencing of around six feet.
3. Ragnar
Breed: Rottweiler Age: 4 Ragner has found himself at Dogs Trust after his owner sadly died. He is a sweet, sensitive boy who doesn’t like to be left home alone and he would prefer a quiet home, although he can live with children aged 16 and over as long as they give him space when he wants some down time. When he meets other dogs of a similar size his excitement sometimes gets the better of him so other dogs can find him a little bit too much, and he reacts to smaller dogs so he will need his new owners to be aware of this and be willing to help him carry on learning how to accept his smaller four-legged friends. Ragner has been through a lot of change recently but the team know he will be the perfect canine companion for his new family.
4. Reggie
Breed: Dalmation Age: 6 Reggie is a sweet boy who is looking for an adult only home with no visiting children and without too many comings and goings, particularly whilst he settles in. The team say he is a loving dog who likes to take his time to get to know people, so his new owners will need to meet him several times at Dogs Trust Kenilworth and take part in fun training sessions to build a bond with him. He enjoys walks in quieter areas as he reacts to other dogs, but he has lots of energy so never shies away from heading out for an adventure. His new owners will need to continue with his training at home, but the team know that this lovely boy will be worth the effort and be a loyal, friend for life.