Homeowners, landlords and tenants in Warwick district urged to apply to improve energy efficiency of homes

The scheme is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and delivered by the Warwick District Council’s delivery partner E.ON with support from Act On Energy.
It aims to help improve the energy efficiency of low income private households with free home improvements including solar PV panels, insulation and air source heat pumps.
Advertisement
The scheme closes soon, so residents are being urged to check their eligibility and apply.
Advertisement
To be eligible, residents must:
~ Own and live in their home, or privately rent within Warwick District; and
Advertisement
~ Have a gross household income of less than £30,000 year or someone in the home receives a means tested benefit and
~ Have an EPC rating of D, E, F or G
Advertisement
Funding for owner/occupiers is provided up to a maximum of £10,000 per property subject to the terms and conditions of the grant, with the work carried out by a Trustmark registered contractor.
Private tenants whose income meets the eligibility criteria are also encouraged to apply with the involvement of their landlord.
Advertisement
There is no cost to the tenant, with landlords required to contribute a third of the cost, and a maximum grant of £5,000 per property.
For more information about the scheme including details on how to apply, go to: warwickdc.gov.uk/greenhomesgrants or call Act On Energy on 0800 988 2881 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).