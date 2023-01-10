Homeowners, landlords and tenants in Warwick district urged to apply to improve energy efficiency of homes

Homeowners, landlords and private tenants in the Warwick district are being urged to apply for funding to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and delivered by the Warwick District Council’s delivery partner E.ON with support from Act On Energy.

It aims to help improve the energy efficiency of low income private households with free home improvements including solar PV panels, insulation and air source heat pumps.

The scheme closes soon, so residents are being urged to check their eligibility and apply.

To be eligible, residents must:

~ Own and live in their home, or privately rent within Warwick District; and

~ Have a gross household income of less than £30,000 year or someone in the home receives a means tested benefit and

~ Have an EPC rating of D, E, F or G

Funding for owner/occupiers is provided up to a maximum of £10,000 per property subject to the terms and conditions of the grant, with the work carried out by a Trustmark registered contractor.

Private tenants whose income meets the eligibility criteria are also encouraged to apply with the involvement of their landlord.

There is no cost to the tenant, with landlords required to contribute a third of the cost, and a maximum grant of £5,000 per property.