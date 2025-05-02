Hot Buzz: Warwickshire Police HQ has become home to a colony of bees
On Tuesday (April 29) , officers and staff started noticing a lot of buzzing around grounds of the site.
The force have said that it was their “bee-lief” that a coolony off bees had moved onto the site so staff contacted a local beekeeper.
Warwickshire Police said: “The original plan was to place a temporary hive (pictured) to attract them so they could be moved elsewhere. “But the beekeeper remarked that HQ is actually a great place for them to settle, so now we are doing some behind-the-scenes work to see if this idea has wings. “If the plan goes ahead, maybe we could recruit our new friends.
"Anyone know what the biggest police drone force is?
"With a few thousand winged colleagues, we reckon we’d take the world record.”