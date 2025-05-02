Hot Buzz: Warwickshire Police HQ has become home to a colony of bees

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Warwickshire Police’s HQ in Leek Wotton became was even more of a hive of activity this week after a colony of bees was given a home in its grounds.

On Tuesday (April 29) , officers and staff started noticing a lot of buzzing around grounds of the site.

The force have said that it was their “bee-lief” that a coolony off bees had moved onto the site so staff contacted a local beekeeper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Biker caught speeding over 100mph on motorway near Rugby by police
The temporary beehive at Warwickshire Police HQ in Leek Wotton. Credit: Warwickshire Police.The temporary beehive at Warwickshire Police HQ in Leek Wotton. Credit: Warwickshire Police.
The temporary beehive at Warwickshire Police HQ in Leek Wotton. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

Warwickshire Police said: “The original plan was to place a temporary hive (pictured) to attract them so they could be moved elsewhere. “But the beekeeper remarked that HQ is actually a great place for them to settle, so now we are doing some behind-the-scenes work to see if this idea has wings. “If the plan goes ahead, maybe we could recruit our new friends.

"Anyone know what the biggest police drone force is?

"With a few thousand winged colleagues, we reckon we’d take the world record.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice