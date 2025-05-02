Hot Buzz: Warwickshire Police HQ has become home to a colony of bees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police’s HQ in Leek Wotton became was even more of a hive of activity this week after a colony of bees was given a home in its grounds.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (April 29) , officers and staff started noticing a lot of buzzing around grounds of the site.

The force have said that it was their “bee-lief” that a coolony off bees had moved onto the site so staff contacted a local beekeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary beehive at Warwickshire Police HQ in Leek Wotton. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

Warwickshire Police said: “The original plan was to place a temporary hive (pictured) to attract them so they could be moved elsewhere. “But the beekeeper remarked that HQ is actually a great place for them to settle, so now we are doing some behind-the-scenes work to see if this idea has wings. “If the plan goes ahead, maybe we could recruit our new friends.

"Anyone know what the biggest police drone force is?

"With a few thousand winged colleagues, we reckon we’d take the world record.”