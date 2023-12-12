Hot tubs with a countryside view: New additions at historic hotel near Warwick

They are available from this weekend.

‘Serenity’ has arrived at Warwick’s Wroxall Abbey Hotel in the form of new hot tubs. From this weekend, guests can now book use of one of four private cabins, overlooking some of the grounds. Photo supplied

Hot tubs with a countryside view have arrived at Wroxall Abbey Hotel.

Guests can now book use of one of four private cabins, overlooking some of the grounds.

Each cabin contains a four-seater hot tub and lounge area and are available for hourly or half-daily hire – with Champagne upgrade option - or as part of an overnight package.

The project marks the start of a round of investment for the hotel, including plans for a new indoor spa and health club and renovation of the Courtyard Building to create 24 additional bedrooms.

Since its takeover September 2022, the business has obtained a wedding licence and launched afternoon tea and Sunday lunch menus.

Most popular among the local community though is the reopening, after five years, of the 14th century church.

The hotel currently offers 72 bedrooms, plus six conference rooms, a patio garden, Henry’s Lounge & Bar and Henry’s Restaurant.

Managing director Paresh Thakkar said: “Ever since we took over Wroxall Abbey we always wanted to create a private area within the estate, where you could sit back, relax and take in the beautiful surroundings.

"That’s when we thought of Serenity at Wroxall Abbey.