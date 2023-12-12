Warwick community gathers to remember lost loved ones at carol service
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 100 people gathered in Warwick’s Market Square last weekend to remember lost loved ones.
‘Carols in the Square’ took place last Sunday (December 10) as part of the annual ‘Lights of Love’ Campaign organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Rotary Club president elect Dick Dixon welcomed the crowds to the service of dedication to remember lost loved ones.
A short carol service was led by Canon Peter Holliday, from St Mary’s Church and there were also readings by Rotarian Dick Dixon, the Mayor, town clerk Jayne Topham and Canon Holliday.
Members of Emscote Infant and All Saints Junior School choir also sang accompanied by Warwick Community Band.
During the service the lights on the Christmas tree were also turned on.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The tree, which was donated by Barn Close Nurseries, is now covered with cards remembering loved ones.
If anyone would like to place a card on the tree, leaflets can be found in shops around town, or fill in the coupon in this week’s Courier.
This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys and Claridges.
This year the visitor centre has put the form on their website so that you can make your dedication and donate directly from home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proceeds will be shared between Myton Hospice and the Mayor’s charities.
The cards will stay on the tree until January 2 and the names of those remembered are shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website: www.warwickrotary.org.uk