Housebuilder makes a timely donation to church in Cubbington

From left to right) Angela Nurse, Sales Manager for Bellway South Midlands, with bell ringer Mike Young, church warden Sue Simmons, quiz organiser David Morris, and Tina Yeates, sales advisor at Bellway’s Hazelwood development, outside St Mary’s Church in Cubbington, following Bellway’s donation of £250 towards repairs for the broken church clock. Picture submitted.

Parishinoers in Cubbington who are raising funds for the repair of the village church’s clock have received a generous donation to their cause by a developer which is buidling a new housing estate nearby.

Villagers and members of the congregation at St Mary’s church in Church Lane have been organising a series of fundraising events to pay for the necessary repairs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Belway, which is building the new Hazelwood housing development in the village, has given £250 to the cause.

David Morris, 84, and a resident at Hazelwood, organised a quiz night as part of the fundraising campaign.

He said: “The clock which is due to be repaired is visible to all who attend the church, and it has unfortunately fallen into disrepair, with the arms of the clock no longer moving.

"The quiz, alongside our other events planned throughout the year, will contribute towards the cost of repairing this much-loved feature of the church, and will no doubt have a positive effect on the village once the repairs are complete.”

Elaine Brown, head of sales for Bellway South Midlands, added: “One of Bellway’s fundamental aims is to contribute positively to the areas in which we build.