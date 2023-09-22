Register
Housing developer with site between Leamington and Warwick inviting community to its charity coffee morning

In 2022 coffee mornings across the UK raised £12 million for the charity.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
A housing developer which is building homes between Warwick and Leamington is inviting the community to join in with the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

On October 7 and 8, Redrow Midlands is hosting a morning of tea, biscuits, coffee and cake at its Midsummer Meadow site on Europa Way, to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Each year, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events take place in kitchens, offices and show homes to fundraise for people living with cancer.

In 2022, coffee mornings across the UK raised £12 million for the charity, enabling it to support individuals from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.

This year, Redrow developments across the Midlands will be joining in the fundraising efforts, encouraging people to head down to their local sales centres for a drink and a chat.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Sadly, many of us have been impacted by cancer – whether that’s through supporting a friend or family member, or being diagnosed with the disease first-hand.

“It’s vital that there are support networks in place within the community for those facing difficult times, which is why events like these are so important for raising funds and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We’re proud to be hosting these events here at Redrow, and looking forward to welcoming local people to our wonderful show homes.

“Being a housebuilder, we also know the importance of a good brew, and thought we’d take the opportunity to put our coffee and tea-making skills to the test.”

