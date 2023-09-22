Warwick care home celebrate heroes in the community for Emergency Services Day
A care home in Warwick recently marked Emergency Services Day by showing appreciation to the local heroes who serve the community.
Leycester House’s in-house catering team prepared cupcakes with themed decorations on them like fire trucks and police cars, while the home’s residents wrote their own poems to be given out to mark the day on September 9.
Rachel and Mariann, from the home’s event team, visited Warwick ambulance station, the police station and fire station in Leamington and Warwick Hospital’s A&E unit to hand out the items to emergency workers.
Tracy Barton, Leycester House’s general manager, said: “We are immensely proud to have celebrated Emergency Services Day with our local heroes in such a meaningful way.
"Our residents poured their hearts into comprising these beautiful poems, and our talented chefs created delicious cupcakes as tokens of our appreciation.
“This was a heartfelt tribute to our emergency service personnel, who play a pivotal role in keeping our community safe.”
"Their joyous response to our small gesture was truly heart-warming.
“Leycester House remains committed to honouring and supporting those who serve our community, we look forward to continuing these meaningful traditions in the years to come.”
Here are some of the residents’ poems:
"Blue Light Services" by Joan G
Thank you for your kindness
And always being there
To make us feel safe and well
Because we know you CARE
------------------
"Blue Light Services" by Alison H
As the young man lay there panting for his breath
Standing by the window stood the pale shadow of death
As he stood there grimly waiting for his prey
Life stood bravely before him battling for her way
Suddenly, the fever left him and he grew calm and still
For his muttered prayers for help brought the blue lights
And changed the Almighty’s will
Blue Light Services" - Three Haiku Poems by Shirley S
Red lights signalling
An accident has occurred
Medics soon attend
The ambulance arrives
I breathe a sigh of relief
I am in safe hands
Total commitment
Emergency Services
Ready for action