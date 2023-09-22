Members of the team visited emergency workers in Warwick and Leamington to hand out the items.

A care home in Warwick recently marked Emergency Services Day by showing appreciation to the local heroes who serve the community.

Leycester House’s in-house catering team prepared cupcakes with themed decorations on them like fire trucks and police cars, while the home’s residents wrote their own poems to be given out to mark the day on September 9.

One of the team members from Leycester House handing out cupcakes to one of the emergency workers at Leamington fire station. Photo supplied

Rachel and Mariann, from the home’s event team, visited Warwick ambulance station, the police station and fire station in Leamington and Warwick Hospital’s A&E unit to hand out the items to emergency workers.

Tracy Barton, Leycester House’s general manager, said: “We are immensely proud to have celebrated Emergency Services Day with our local heroes in such a meaningful way.

"Our residents poured their hearts into comprising these beautiful poems, and our talented chefs created delicious cupcakes as tokens of our appreciation.

“This was a heartfelt tribute to our emergency service personnel, who play a pivotal role in keeping our community safe.”

"Their joyous response to our small gesture was truly heart-warming.

“Leycester House remains committed to honouring and supporting those who serve our community, we look forward to continuing these meaningful traditions in the years to come.”

Here are some of the residents’ poems:

"Blue Light Services" by Joan G

Thank you for your kindness

And always being there

To make us feel safe and well

Because we know you CARE

------------------

"Blue Light Services" by Alison H

As the young man lay there panting for his breath

Standing by the window stood the pale shadow of death

As he stood there grimly waiting for his prey

Life stood bravely before him battling for her way

Suddenly, the fever left him and he grew calm and still

For his muttered prayers for help brought the blue lights

And changed the Almighty’s will

Blue Light Services" - Three Haiku Poems by Shirley S

Red lights signalling

An accident has occurred

Medics soon attend

The ambulance arrives

I breathe a sigh of relief

I am in safe hands

Total commitment

Emergency Services