Housing developer with site between Leamington and Warwick opens community fund for groups, organisations and good causes in Warwickshire
In previous years, the developer has donated money towards life jackets for a search and rescue team and given grants to schools and scouts and guides groups
A housing developer, which has a site between Leamington and Warwick, has opened a community fund for groups, organisations and good causes.
Redrow Midlands, which has a site called Midsummer Meadow off Europa Way, is now accepting applications for part of its £5,000 community.
The initiative, which started in 2020, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need.
In previous years donations have gone to search and rescue teams as well as schools and scouts and guides groups.
Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said: “Our aim is always to create thriving communities at our developments and in the wider communities.
“Last year we helped nine deserving causes across the Midlands and so we knew we had to re-launch our fund again this year to help even more people across the region.
“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities and community groups to share their story with us, and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community.
“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across the Midlands and support as many people as we can to create many thriving communities.”
The fund is now open and will close at midnight on October 14.
For further details on how to apply, go to: redrow.co.uk/promo/midlands-community-fund
For more information about Midsummer Meadow go to: https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/midsummer-meadow-warwick-082726