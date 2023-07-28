How a gruesome nightmare inspired Kenilworth novelist Kate to write a hit thriller

A gruesome nightmare turned into a Kenilworth author's wildest dream - after she secured a six-figure deal for a crime thriller touted as ‘the summer's must-read’.Kate Gray, 38, was plagued for months with severe writer's block and contemplated abandoning her author aspirations altogether.Little did she know that a vivid, blood-curdling nightmare would turn the tide and set her on the way to penning her spine-chilling novel, The Honeymoon.Her page-turner is now on the shelves of both major retailers and independent bookshops.Released this month, The Honeymoon - which weaves through the secrets of two newlywed couples at an exotic Bali retreat - has been praised as ‘this summer's killer beach read’.But back in July 2021, mum-of-two Kate's literary future seemed bleak.Crippled by a pandemic-induced creative slump, she was considering embracing the ordinary nine-to-five grind in order to help make ends meet.Then she had the nightmare, in which she found herself on a foreign beach, haunted by the brutal sight of a bloodied stranger and let savagely attacked and lifeless in the sand.Kate said: "It was surreal and horrifying. "It was overwhelming and I was gripped by terror.

"My husband had to console me, reminding me that we were safe at home in lockdown, far from the scene of the nightmare."Little did Kate know that her nightmare would be the catalyst for her literary breakthrough.

Determined to capture the gripping fear she experienced, she rushed to jot down every chilling detail.She said: “The idea stuck with me.

Kenilworth novelist Kate Gray with her hit novel The Honeymoon. Picture supplied.

"I wondered what would happen if this sort of thing happened on your honeymoon and how you might go about starting married life having to share the darkest of secrets.”

Translating her harrowing dream into prose, Kate penned The Honeymoon, which soon caught the attention of publishers far and wide.Previously, Kate had published six popular women’s fiction books under the name Katy Colins but struggled to find the inspiration to write a thriller.She said: “There were plenty of days where I questioned whether I had it in me to be an author.

"It’s such a difficult industry to get a foothold in.“There were times when I thought it’d just be much easier to get a regular job.“But the nightmare was just the kick I needed - it fired me up so much.The Honeymoon is currently a WH Smiths’ book of the month in its airport stores and stocked at Sainsbury's and Asda stores.Big name crime and thriller authors such as Chris Whitaker, TM Logan and Louise Candlish have left rave reviews for the book.Heat magazine gave The Honeymoon five stars, while Crime Monthly described it as a “wonderfully twisty thrill ride”.Kate is currently writing her second thriller - but is keeping its plot a secret.She said: “I can’t give too much away just yet, apart from it takes place over the course of a night in a remote setting, where not everyone is who they say they are.“My advice to anyone writing - don’t give up, try and stay positive and always keep a notepad and pen at your bedside.