Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club to showcase new padel courts next weekend

Padel tennis, a rapidly growing racquet sport with roots in Mexico, combines elements of tennis and squash, creating a unique and dynamic game that is accessible to players of all ages and abilities. KTSCC is the first club in Warwickshire to offer the sport.

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club will showcase its newly built padel courts for the first time next weekend.

The event will take place at the club in Crackley Road on Saturday August 5 from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in an exciting day of sport and camaraderie.

The new padel courts at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club. Picture supplied.

Their newly constructed padel courts provide a first-class playing experience, featuring cutting-edge design and top-quality materials to ensure optimal performance and enjoyment.

During the open day, participants will have the opportunity to discover the excitement of padel tennis and squash first hand.

Experienced instructors will be on hand to offer guidance and tips to newcomers, as well as providing all equipment needed to experience the sports.

Whether you're a seasoned player or a curious beginner, the open day promises an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone to experience the thrill of padel tennis and squash.

Club president Jared Jones said: "We are delighted to introduce our brand-new padel courts and invite the community to experience the fast-paced, exhilarating gameplay of padel tennis and squash.

"Our open day is designed to provide a memorable and engaging experience for players of all backgrounds, and we look forward to fostering a vibrant community centred around these fantastic racquet sports."

In addition to the on-court action, the open day will offer attendees a chance to view all the club's facilities.

"Refreshments will be available from the club bar throughout the event.

"Furthermore, guests will have the opportunity to interact with fellow enthusiasts, network, and forge new connections within the community.