How to Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell coming to Warwick for a book launch

Cressida Cowell, former Children's Laureate and bestselling author is coming to Warwick. Photos supplied by Warwick Books

Bestselling author Cressida Cowell will be coming to Warwick for a book event later this month.

The former Children's Laureate and author of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ and ‘The Wizards of Once’ is launching a new series – ‘Which Way to Anywhere’.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new series is touring a handful of bookshops in it’s launch tour and has selected Warwick as the venue for a family book event, set to take place at St Nicholas Church on September 16 at 6.15pm.

This event is the first of the autumn season hosted at St Nicholas Church by Warwick Books, the town’s independent bookshop.

Mog Harris, of Warwick Books said: “Cressida is a brilliant author and her books have, time and time again, won the hearts of children.

"We can’t wait to see how the series will unfold, and are excited that Warwick has been chosen for the launch tour.”

There will be a Q&A after the talk and book signing. The book and event is recommended for all readers aged eight and above.

Tickets start from £12.99. To book go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/warwick-books

Here’s a bit more about ‘Which Way to Anywhere’:

The book tells the tale of K2 O'Hero a seemingly ordinary boy - after all, he and his twin sister Izzabird have been sworn to keep their family's magical history a secret.

Not even their infuriating stepsiblings, Theo and Mabel, know that magic exists. They believe K2 to be the most hopeless person they have ever known.

But K2 has a secret gift: he draws maps of worlds that are beyond the wildest of imaginations. Worlds with six hundred moons, burning rivers and dark, twisty jungles alive with plants that hunt by the smell of fear.

But what K2 doesn't know, is that the maps he draws are real.