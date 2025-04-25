How you can help 'fill' empty shop units in Warwick with your memories of the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People who live and work in Warwick are being asked to share their memories of the town as part of a special project to help improve the look of the town centre.

Our Warwick, an initiative organised by Warwick Town Council, will collect people’s memories through the years and display them in vacant units in the town centre along with artwork in a bid to improve its vibrancy and vitality.

All people have to do is submit a positive memory of Warwick town centre in 100 words or less, along with their first name and age.

The memories will then be displayed in some of the town centre’s vacant units as part of ongoing efforts to improve its appearance and engage the community.

Kelly Scott, Warwick town centre manager, said: “Vacant premises is an issue all town centres face, and while they are largely out of our control, we can take some actions to improve them.

"I am working with landlords and estate agents to try and fill vacant units with artwork and displays to ensure that whilst vacant they remain attractive to all who use the town centre.

“All we need is for the community to send a positive memory of Warwick Town Centre in 100 words or less. This can be anything from any era - perhaps you remember the community spirit of the 50s, did you meet your partner here in the ‘60s, visit the Market Square in the ‘70s, carnivals in the ‘80s or take a school trip to Warwick Castle in the ‘90s?

"It can be any memory from any era as long as it is about our wonderful town centre.

“Warwick is a place of shared stories and Our Warwick hopes to reconnect the community to the town centre by sharing their stories and using them as a way to brighten up some of our vacant units and improve the appearance of the town centre for locals and visitors.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 9.

To submit a memory, contact Kelly Scott at the town council via email on: [email protected]

Alternatively, postcards can be completed at Warwick Visitor Information Centre inside The Court House in Jury Street.

Businesses can also get involved by offering to display memories in shop windows by contacting Kelly.