'Warwick is now in danger of losing its 'Potato Lady' and I need the community’s help'

A business owner in Warwick, known to many as ‘the Potato Lady’, is pleading for the community’s help so she can continue to serve them and keep her dream alive.

Nina Kelly, who lives in Shrewley, runs a jacket potato business called Posh Potatoes that she regularly sets up in Market Place.

She is well known in the community – having served residents and visitors for around eight years.

However the last few years have been turbulent for the business owner.

Nina is calling on the community in Warwick to help her business survive. Photo by Mike Baker

Having come out the other side of the side of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, in November 2022 was faced with a set back after suffering sever burns due to an accident while she was on her stall.

After the community rallied around Nina, she put out a thank you message in The Courier and Weekly News.

However, Nina is once again facing hard times – having broken her shoulder after a fall earlier in April.

This is not only halting her regular business in the town centre but also her plans to convert her current prep kitchen in The Holloway into an alternative venue for her business, which would be not impacted by poor weather conditions.

Nina at her stall in Warwick. Photo supplied

Nina is now once again asking the community to rally around her as she feels her business is now in real jeopardy.

She said: “The last four years have been the hardest, surviving Covid-19, adapting to new trading patterns and reduced footfall in town, all businesses are struggling and three years ago I thought things were over yet again when I suffered a severe burns accident.

"The support I received from my friends and the wonderful Warwick community was amazing and I survived it.

“The last year has been the worst, with worsening weather conditions and more equipment problems resulting in lost trade and being forced into the realisation that I am near to losing everything that I have worked for.

Nina's potato stall in Warwick. Photo supplied

"On April 5, I was sadly dealt the final blow and following a fall I was found to have broken my shoulder putting me out of work for at least the next two months, which is devastating.

"I am desperate to continue my dream and to serve my loyal customers and community and the only way that I can do that is to ask for their help.”

Nina has set up a fundraising page in a bid to try and remain in the community that she loves to serve.

She said: “Warwick is now in danger of losing its ‘Potato Lady’ and I need the community’s help.

Nina is worried her business may come to a close after her latest setback. Photo supplied

"If I can’t raise enough to survive this injury and get the shop converted I simply cannot continue.

"My vehicle is now 20 years old and I know it won’t last much longer, so any additional funds to help me towards a new vehicle would be amazing.

"I love doing what I do and I want to stay – I would be heartbroken to leave Warwick. I can’t survive without the community rallying around me.

"Any donation, however small is another step to the dream continuing.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/warwick-potato-lady