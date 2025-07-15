How's that?: cricketer's book charts the highs and lows of Leamington Cricket Club

A stalwart member of Leamington Cricket Club has published a book charting its highs and lows across its long history.

Mark Ryan’s book Cricket in Leamington and Leamington Cricket Club covers the 70 years he has been a club member, the 61 years in which he was a player and many years before.

The book reveals book reveals several failed attempts to establish a town club between 1865 and 1898 before the present club was founded in 1899 off the back of the collapse of the short-lived Milverton Cricket Club.

Those early years included a visit to Leamington from the Original Ladies Cricketers in 1890, an ill-fated and expensive failed cricket week in 1891 and the times when a series of well-connected and wealthy individuals were unable to convince the local population of the need to form the club.

Mark Ryan’s book Cricket in Leamington and Leamington Cricket Club. Picture supplied.

After it was fully established in Arlington Avenue in 1900 the club built a reputation as one of the finest in the Midlands over the next 50 years.

The book, published by Warwick-based Helion, includes details of hundreds of matches, biographies of an array of members and cricketers and many rarely-seen photographs.

Sections include the controversial and divisive introduction of Sunday cricket – voted in by a count of 15 votes in favour to 14 against in 1924 - the potential loss of the ground - where a sum of £2,000 was needed to save it -, statistical material revealing the quality and success of the club and information about matches which drew crowds of 2,000 spectators.

Copies are available from Waterstones or from Mark at the club.