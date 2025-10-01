HRH Princess Anne paid a visit to Warwick’s iconic St Mary’s Church in September to learn more about the buildings and its projects.

The visit was one of several to various community sites across the area, including the Lord Leycester in Warwick and the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington.

The Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, and his wife Penny introduced the rector, Rev Canon Angus Aargaard, who accompanied Princess Anne on a tour of the church.

HRH Princess Anne at St Mary's Church. Photo by Owen Thompson Photography

The work of more than 12 different groups within the church community were also on display.

On arrival, HRH The Princess Royal was greeted by Rev Peter Holliday, Rev Robin Griffiths, John Luxton, church warden and Clare Gould, chief operating officer.

The Beauchamp Chapel

A key purpose of the visit for HRH The Princess Royal was to unveil a plaque, commemorating 550 years since the consecration of the Beauchamp Chapel, in 1475.

HRH Princess Anne learning more about the tower restoration project at St Mary's Church. Photo by Owen Thompson Photography

The chapel is the final resting place of Richard Beauchamp, 13th Earl of Warwick, who was an important political figure, a leading medieval nobleman and military commander, who served three Kings of England: Henry IV, Henry V and Henry VI.

The Princess Royal was shown the Beauchamp Chapel by Tim Clark, volunteer church historian, guide and author of two books about St Mary’s, Faire and Goodly Built and The Beauchamp Chapel.

She saw the chapel’s treasures including its centrepiece, Richard Beauchamp’s tomb, one of the finest medieval monuments in England.

The chapel is also noted for its distinctive medieval glass and statues.

HRH Princess Anne meeting members of the choir at St Mary's Church. Photo by Owen Thompson Photography

Richard died in France in 1439, but his body was brought back to Warwick to be buried in the chapel that he directed to be built for the purpose.

HRH met other volunteer guides and learned that the chapel also contains the tombs of Robert Dudley, earl of Leicester, (a favourite of Elizabeth I and founder of the Lord Leycester Hospital) and his wife Lettice Knollys, their son ‘the Noble Impe’ and Robert’s brother Ambrose, earl of Warwick.

Later in the day, HRH The Princess Royal went on to visit the Lord Leycester Hospital and see the work of Robert Dudley, the original patron and where that patronage has continued with the founder’s lineage since 1571.

The Beauchamp chapel was not the only aspect of St Mary’s with a royal connection.

Church Projects

Volunteers Helen and Tony Fitzpatrick provided a briefing for Princess Anne and highlighted the success of church projects in fostering community spirit and raising funds for charitable causes.

The Princess Royal learned about the success of the annual St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival and that the church only uses ‘real’ trees.

In the presence of Her Royal Highness, organisers also launched their new 2025 initiative, “A Tree of Kindness”, inspired by HRH The Princess of Wales.

This will be an opportunity for visitors to say ‘thank you’ to someone who had shown them personal kindness.

The festival is a central part of the town’s Christmas preparations and will again feature more than 70 decorated trees, which will have all been sponsored and decorated by local businesses, schools, and community groups.

The event, which is run by volunteers, will open during Warwick’s Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch on event on November 27.

From that date, the Christmas Tree Festival will be open daily until December 7.

HRH The Princess Royal also met representatives from the bellringers, the Warwickshire Regiment, the foodbank, Priory Pools, the Sunday school and the choir, performed “Christ, whose glory fills the skies”, by Richard Shephard (1949-2021), conducted by Oliver Hancock, director of music.

Everyone remembers the amazing Warwick Poppies 2018 display that marked the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Carol and Richard Warren and David and Gill Benson were available to explain about this spectacular commemoration in 2018 of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

HRH The Princess Royal was told how this initiative, organised by the small volunteer group, saw 62,438 handmade poppies created by people from Warwick and around the world.

Over nine weeks, these poppies were displayed throughout the church, honouring those who had died in the conflict, along with all those impacted by the war.

A handmade wreath that had been created by Cathy Jones, was shown as part of the colourful display and HRH was told how it is reused, every year, on Remembrance Sunday.

The project raised more than £40,000, which was split equally between the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church.

Tower Restoration Project

As leader for the tower refurbishment project from 2021-24, Warwick resident John Edwards explained the restoration period included the 900-year anniversary of the founding of St Mary’s in 2023.

John, together with the church architect Mark Stewart, described some of the important details about the project.

HRH The Princess Royal gained valuable insight into the planning and the fundraising needed to cover the cost of £1.8million.

Warwick residents may recall the scaffolding and coverings of the tower that were needed, due to falling stonework, which had made the building unsafe.

Mark Stewart was able to explain some of the detailed work of replacing the mortar, the damaged stones and particularly the refurbishment and painting of the clock faces.

Their discussion concluded with a short celebration about how the church now had a tower, which would be good for 100 years, a national Architects Award for the work done but it was also highlighted that no money has been left in the church accounts.