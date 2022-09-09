HS2 contractors redecorate Cubbington village hall
Staff from the HR department of HS2 contractors Balfour Beatty Vinci came from all over the country to carry out the work, quoted at almost £6,000, for free as part of an ‘away day’ exercise which they carry out in villages and towns along the line
Staff from HS2 contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV) have ‘saved ratepayers thousands of pounds’ by redecorating Cubbington village hall, a parish councillor has said.
Staff from BBV’s HR department came from all over the country to carry out the work, quoted at around £6,000, for free as part of an ‘away day’ exercise which they carry out in villages and towns along the line.
Cllr David Saul of Cubbington Parish Council said: “The parish council was desperate to have this work done but the costs were prohibitive.
"They have not only painted the entire village hall but also tidied it up and jet washed the footpaths.
"This was all at no cost to ratepayers in Cubbington.”