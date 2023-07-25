HS2 gives updates on next few months of works in and around Kenilworth

The works on the high-speed rail line will include road closures, new bridges and cuttings.

HS2 has given updates on the works it will be carrying out in and around Kenilworth in the coming months.

The company’s contractor is carrying out electricity cable diversion and permanent drainage works on both Ashow Road and Crewe Lane. These works will take place in in two phases until August 18.

Phase 1, which began on July, will run until August 11.

There is a road closure in Crewe Lane from the junction of Ashow Road.

There are two-way traffic signals on Ashow Road.

Phase 2 will run from August 11 to 18.

There will be three-way temporary traffic lights at the Junction of Ashow Road and Crewe Lane.

Full details can be found here https://shorturl.at/azP08

A full road closure will be in place in Dalehouse Lane while HS2 carries out temporary utility diversion and connection works to facilitate the construction of a new overbridge.

Their works will be carried out in two phases.

Phase 1 will run from September 11 to 6 October Phase 2 will start on November 6 and end of December 1.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/agSXY

HS2 is constructing an overbridge that will allow the high-speed line to pass under the existing Coventry to Leamington railway.

To carry out these works it will be closing the Coventry to Leamington line over a period of eight days from July 29 to August 7.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/diLX3