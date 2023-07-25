Warwick and Leamington MP raises concerns after bike theft incidents in the towns

The Warwick and Leamington MP has raised his concerns after bike theft incidents in the towns last week.

Last week Warwickshire Police launched an investigation after an incident in St Nicholas Park in Warwick on July 17.

Warwick and Leamington MP has raised concerns after several bike theft incidents in the towns. Photo supplied

Three teenage boys were reportedly threatened with what is believed to be a knife around 3.30pm before their bikes were stolen by a group of teenagers.

Then yesterday (Monday July 24) Warwickshire Police said two teenage boys had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of bike robberies.

Police were called to Old Warwick Road in Leamington shortly before 8pm last Friday (July 21) after a report of two people being threatened and having their bikes stolen.

A number of bikes were recovered while officers arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy – both from Birmingham – on suspicion of robbery.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries until October.

Many members of the community have been raising concerns following the incident, including Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington.

Speaking about the recent bike thefts and incidents in Warwick and Leamington, Mr Western, said: “I was incredibly concerned by the reports of bike thefts across Warwick and Leamington, particularly that one school pupil had been threatened with a knife in St Nicholas’ Park.

“No child should feel unsafe going to or from school, nor should any parent have to worry about their child's safety on their commute to school.

"It is appropriate that police patrols have been stepped up in the area and that two arrests have been made since the incidents.

"It is really important that any incidents are reported to the police, so they have all the information available.

"I will continue to monitor this serious issue and please do not hesitate to get in touch with me with any concerns.”

Anyone who has any information about either of the incidents should contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident number 312 of July 21 for the Old Warwick Road incident or 233 of July 17 for the St Nicholas Park incident.

