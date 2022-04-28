HS2 to hold exhibition in Cubbington tonight (Thursday) to show its updated designs

HS2 is set to exhibit its new designs which it says will reduce the materials and time needed for construction of its high-speed rail line through part of beloved ancient South Cubbington woodland on the edge of the village.

It is holding a pubic event at Cubbington Village Hall tonight from 5pm to 7.30pm.

HS2 has said the new designs raise the high speed rail line by around two metres, avoiding the need to excavate 150,000 cubic metres of soil - the equivalent of 60 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

HS2's updated designs for the section of the line which goes through South Cubbington Wood. Image courtesy of HS2.

It also means 60,000 cubic metres less concrete and steel is needed in construction, "cutting the project’s carbon footprint” by reducing the amount of HGV movements required and using less heavy machinery for the construction.

A ‘key feature’ of the new design includes the construction of two green overbridges, connecting existing footpaths for people to access woodland areas.

Grassland and hedgerows will be planted on the bridges, creating wildlife crossings and habitats for invertebrates, bats, birds, and reptiles.

In addition, HS2’s construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI Joint Venture, and their environmental partners are planting approximately 12 hectares (equivalent to just over ten football pitches) of woodland near South Cubbington Wood and around a further 18 hectares (about the area of 15 football pitches) of trees across the wider Cubbington area.

Cubbington resident and parish councillor Peter Dellow, who is the chairman of the village’s Action Group Against HS2 said he would comment further on the new designs after the meeting tonight but that he disagreed with Mr Stephenson’s statement.

He said: “This has clearly not been achieved in Cubbington since the 2.3 hectares of ancient woodland that has been lost is widely regarded, including by HS2 Ltd, as irreplaceable.”

The event in Cubbington will include a drop-in session where people can ask general questions.

This will be followed by a presentation and Q&A specifically on the design update.