HS2's planned closures on A46 near Kenilworth postponed

The planned closure of the A46 near Kenilworth by HS2 has now been postponed.

Initially, the dual carriageway was due to be closed overnight this coming weekend – Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17.

The HS2 team have postponed the work until October but a new date is yet to be announced.

Planned overnight closured for the A46 near Kenilworth have been postponed. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

On the HS2 website it said “We are completing the final utility connections, vehicle safety system and central reservations, then remove all the traffic management ready to reopen the A46.

“We recently communicated that we would undertake these works overnight on the weekend of Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August 2025.

"We have postponed these works due to a delay to a utility connection and plan to finish the work in October 2025.

“Once confirmed we will issue a communication with the new dates and diversion routes.

“As a contingency we will hold a second weekend in October in case of a further delay or inclement weather.”

Following on from this, the HS2 team said it is also due to hold another ‘community drop in event’ in Kenilworth next month.

The event is planned to take place on Wednesday September 17 from 2pm to 6pm at The Kenilworth Centre.

Speaking about the event, a spokesperson from HS2 said: “This is an opportunity to find out more about upcoming work in the area and ask our team any questions you may have.”

The HS2 have been holding regular drop in events about its ongoing work in the area – with the last one in Kenilworth taking place on July 31.

For more information go to: https://www.hs2.org.uk/work-items/notice-of-a46-closure-and-lane-restrictions-near-kenilworth/