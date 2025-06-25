Hundreds have their say on plans for walking and cycling path through Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

Hundreds of people have had their say on plans to build a walking and cycling path through Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

A total of 1,028 completed surveys were sent to Warwick District Council (WDC) during the public consultation for the plans, which ran from early May to June 12.

WDC has developed the plans in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, and Sustrans – a UK-based walking, wheeling and cycling charity.

Councillor Lowell Williams, portfolio holder for decarbonisation, said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the people of Kenilworth for voicing their views.

Section A of the proposed plans. Credit: Warwick District Council.

" It’s important for us to understand the needs and concerns of all the users of this much-loved park.

“We will now take the time to analyse these responses and written submissions so that we are accurately reflecting the views shared as we look at the future of this proposal.”

There are three sections to proposals, each of which have their own suggested upgrades within them.

Section B of the proposed plans. Credit: Warwick District Council.

These are: Section A, between Borrowell Lane and Finham Brook which would include creating a new three-metre wide path, permitting cycling on the new path and adding more seating along the path.

Section B, the path around the swimming pool site, which would include permitting cycling, enhancing signs and separating the duck feeding area from the path.

And Section C, between the swimming pool and Bridge Street, which would include permitting cycling, enhancing signs and markings and creating a new access path at the park’s Bridge Street entrance.

A summary of the responses and next steps will be published soon on WDC’s website at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/apathforourfuture