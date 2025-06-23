Video: crowd cheers Kenilworth man who completed Custard Corner Marathon challenge in memory of his dear friend

A crowd in Kenilworth cheered on a man who ran the distance of a marathon around the small part of the town centre nicknamed ‘Custard Corner’ in memory of his dear friend.

Ian Beasley completed his inaugural Custard Corner Marathon on Saturday (June 21).

Starting at 10am, he covered “well over” 1,100 laps of the small rectangle of yellow tarmac over several hours until he reached the 26.2-mile distance.

During the challenge, which he ran in the blazing heat, Ian was joined by fellow members of the Kenilworth Runners club, who each ran a mile with him.

Ian Beasley carries a picture of his friend Noggins during the Custard Corner Marathon challenge. Picture supplied.

Arthur’s Allsorts running group members also gave their support.

Ian did it to raise money for the charity Samaritans in memory of his best friend Phil Dale, who was affectionately known as ‘Noggins’, and has now raised around £12,000 surpassing his fundraising goal of £10,000.

The amount raised should pass £13,000 when it is all totalled up.

Ian has said: “Noggins, my best man – everyone's best man.

Fellow members of the Kenilworth Runners ran with Ian (left) during the challenge. Picture supplied.

“In the end, it all got too much for him and he left a gaping hole in our lives on 9 February 2024.

“He certainly packed a lot into his half-century and was adored by everyone who met him.

"An absolute one-off. Life and soul.

“Noggins had this annoying habit of being brilliant at everything without even trying.

"For example, he rocked up late to run Coventry Half Marathon after a boozy night out – without any proper training and barely enough time to stub out his cigarette before the race started. He finished it in 89 minutes.”

The challenge became an event in the town centre with buskers playing music and the town crier coming out to spur him on.

Ian and Noggins’ school friends also came out to show their support.

Ian said: “I had several deep conversations with men during the run itself where they opened up about their own mental health struggles.

"There was lots of beers, cheers, and tears.”

To find our more about Ian’s amazing and successful fundraising challenge and to make a donation to the cause visit https://tinyurl.com/y64n7xhs